3 Questions with Bob Evans: Collin Kartchner on why he’s on a crusade against the dangers of social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Salt Lake City -- Collin Kartchner of Pleasant Grove used to use an Instagram account to poke fun at self-absorbed people who can't get enough of themselves on social media.

But after the suicide of the daughter of a dear family friend, he has become a crusader and activist about what many consider to be a public health crisis.

He travels the country, and talks to tens of thousands of young people and their parents every month.

Collin Kartchner sat down with Bob Evans who asked him three questions:

What is going on psychologically and physiologically inside those young brains that lead them to say, "I'm better off dead than disconnected?" How much do the high tech companies play into this issue of oversaturation of social media in our young people's lives? What happens if we do not change course?

For more on how to talk with young people about their social media habits, watch the full interview with Collin Kartchner below:

"3 Questions with Bob Evans" is now available to podcast listeners! iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | Google | RSS

.