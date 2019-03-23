Vandals tag historic lime kiln in Ogden Canyon with graffiti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN CANYON, Utah -- A historic lime kiln in Ogden canyon has been vandalized.

The kiln was built in 1865 by Mormon Pioneers to harden limestone for building materials.

It was the only kiln left in Ogden Canyon that could be restored.

Sometime over the winter it was tagged with graffiti.

The Weber County Heritage Foundation received a $30,000 grant to restore the kiln a few years ago, but is worried there won't be money to make repairs now.

"We are a nonprofit organization so now we have to look for some way to properly restore it without damaging it and remove it so people can continue to enjoy it," Kate Stewart, the President of the Weber County Heritage Foundation said.

If you have any information about the vandalism, you're asked to call the Weber County Sheriff's Office or Ogden Police.