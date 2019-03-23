Utah woman who flew for the Civil Air Patrol during WWII receives Congressional Gold Medal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah -- A woman who served in the Civil Air Patrol in Utah during World War II was honored for her service Saturday evening.

Alice Lee Ludlow was formally presented with the Congressional Gold Medal at the Utah Wing Annual Conference.

Ludlow mostly helped conduct search and rescue operations.

When hikers got stranded, pilots would help guide rescue teams to them from the air.

"I was overwhelmed," Ludlow said. "I never would have thought that after all these years they'd honor me in such a way."

Ludlow hopes her story will inspire others to take up flying and work with the CAP.

The Congressional Gold Medal was authorized by Congress and signed by President Barack Obama in 2014 for all CAP members who served during WWII.