The BYU women’s basketball team beats Auburn to advance in the NCAA Tournament

STANFORD, Calif. — The Brigham Young University women’s basketball team beat Auburn Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cougars beat the Tigers 73-64 in a game played at Stanford Maples Pavilion on the campus of Stanford University.

BYU will play Monday against the winner of Saturday’s second game between the No. 2 seed and host Stanford Cardinal and 15th-seeded UC Davis.

Seventh-seeded BYU was led guard Brenna Chase who scored 19 points. Shaylee Gonzales added 17, and Caitlyn Alldredge chipped in 14 points.

BYU Women’s Hoops tweeted that “the dance continues.”

THE DANCE CONTINUES pic.twitter.com/U1bnWUFNHw — BYU Women's Hoops (@byuwbb) March 23, 2019

The West Coast Conference boasted that for the first time in conference history, two WCC women’s basketball teams have advanced to the second round of the tournament. The other team to advance is Gonzaga after beating Little Rock 68-51.

WBB | For the first time in conference history, two #WCCHoops teams advance to the second round of the #ncaaW Tournament as #5 @ZagWBB (68-51 vs Little Rock) and #7 @byuwbb (73-64 vs Auburn) both earn big wins on neutral courts pic.twitter.com/N7nJKAYH64 — WCC Basketball (@WCChoops) March 23, 2019