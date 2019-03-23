× Man in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, Utah – A man involved in what police said started as a domestic disturbance was shot multiple times Saturday morning.

Harrisville, Pleasant View, and North Ogden police officers responded to the incident at 5:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on 2510 North Charleston Avenue.

In a Facebook post by the Harrisville Police Department, officers were confronted by a man with a knife when they arrived at the scene.

According to the post, the man advanced on the officers after commands by police to stop.

A taser was deployed but when it failed the man was shot by police multiple times, according to the post.

The man who was shot was transported to McKay Dee Hospital and is in critical condition.

The Weber County Attorney’s Office will lead a multi-agency task force in conducting the officer-involved shooting investigation, to determine if the use of police force was justified, according to the post.

Internal investigations will be conducted by each department to determine if officers followed policy regarding the use of deadly force.