Man goes on mini crime spree in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Kaysville Police are looking for a man “who went on a crime spree in our town” according to a post on the Kaysville Police Department’s Facebook page.

Around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, the man attempted to break in to Biker’s Edge in Kaysville using a pipe wrench.

He was unable to get in, but a surveillance camera captured the suspect wearing a charcoal colored jacket with a lighter colored horizontal stripe across the body. He was also wearing what appears to be a paintball mask, tan skinny pants and Nike shoes.

At 7:00 a.m., the same man broke into a Big O Tire shop. He broke a window in a garage door, climbed through the jagged glass and got in a Toyota Sequoia. He stole the vehicle by driving through the bay door. That is shown in a second Facebook post.

The man then drove to Johnny’s Car Wash where he ditched the damaged Toyota and drove off in a black Audi Q5.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Kaysville Police.