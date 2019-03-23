Dixie State University mourns the loss of football player, Abraham Reinhardt

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Dixie State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and the Trailblazer football program are mourning the loss of redshirt-senior football player Abraham Reinhardt, who passed away unexpectedly on Friday evening at Dixie Regional Medical Center, according to The Dixie State University Athletics Department.

“We are all incredibly saddened and shocked by Abraham’s passing. Our hearts are broken,” DSU Athletic Director, Dr. Jason Boothe said. “He always represented Dixie State University and our football program exceptionally well, but more importantly, he was an amazing young man.”

There will be a candlelight vigil in honor of the 23-year-old Reinhardt Monday evening, March 25, at the DSU Clock Tower beginning at 8 p.m.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the Reinhardt family.