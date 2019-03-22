UDOT warns drivers about slush in the valleys, snow in the mountains Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH -- State officials are warning drivers to be prepared for slush and snow on Utah roads Friday.

The warning issued Friday morning remains in effect until 6 p.m., and the Utah Department of Transportation states a storm system will continue to impact "a large portion of the state early Friday morning, including portions of I-15 in southern Utah."

There are also winter storm warnings and weather advisories in effect for that same time frame.

Other areas of main concern prior to 9 a.m. include the Wasatch Back, including Parleys summit to the Wyoming border, US-40 and the Park City area.

Road snow is expected to remain only in the higher summit routes by 9 a.m., and snowfall in southern Utah should taper off Friday evening. Snow may continue in central and northern Utah Friday night.

Valley roads are expected to remain wet through the day and overnight.

See below for a list of areas expected to see the worst impact, courtesy of UDOT:

"The following notable routes will experience weather-related travel concerns during the forecast period: -I-70, over Salina Summit (east of Salina); over Clear Creek Summit -I-15, Cove Fort to Cedar City -I-80, Parleys Summit to WY state line -I-84, Through Weber Canyon to I-80 Jct. -US-89, between SR-20 Jct. and near Long Valley Jct. (SR-14 Jct.); Spanish Fork to Fairview; over Sardine Summit; over Logan Summit -US-6, over Soldier Summit (between Spanish Fork and Price) -US-40, I-80 Jct. to Duchesne -US-191, WY border to Vernal; Duchesne to Price; Monticello"

