× Two men arrested for string of 19 car burglaries

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah – Two Salt Lake County men were arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of committing 19 auto burglaries in Eagle Mountain according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Bryon Jolley of Kearns and John Landon Walker of Riverton were booked into Utah County jail after a Utah County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a car matching some victims’ surveillance videos around 3 a.m on Friday.

A deputy noticed marijuana in the vehicle after stopping it and other deputies and detectives found small amounts of methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin and drug paraphernalia.

The two men confessed, saying they only entered cars that were left unlocked.

Jolley was charged with three counts of unlawful use of a financial transaction card, driving on a denied license, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, three counts of theft of a firearm, driving under the influence and 19 counts of burglary of a vehicle. Walker was charged with the same charges minus two counts of burglary of a vehicle, driving on a denied license and driving under the influence.

Overall, residents reported 17 cars that were broken into and items including cash, CDs and three firearms.

Two of the firearms were sold to a person in Salt Lake City and detectives are working to locate the third missing firearm.