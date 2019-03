Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's officially spring -- but there can still be a chill in the air.

Stylist Alicia Richmond joined us with some great looks to transition to the new season.

Her first pick of the year -- denim! From jackets to the denim color in tennis shoes and accessories, you can't go wrong. The trend this year is a stretchy denim jacket that will give but still give you shape!

If you still need a little warmth, Alicia's second tip is to invest in a chunky sweater. Pretty colors will add a great touch to the feeling of warmth. She loves the lavender sweater. Mustard is also a hot color this year.

Alicia also recommends an updated tee! They're great to layer as well. Also try a t-shirt with a knot to tighten up the waistline. It will hide your midsection and make you look slimmer. Alicia says details are important this year.

When it comes to shoes, a peek-a-boo toe is a great choice. It's not totally open, but will still give you a spring flair.

Alicia says everyone could use a new spring dress! This year they're flowing and with pretty patterns.

You can learn more from Alicia on chiconashoestring.com.