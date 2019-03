× Structure fire at 942 South 200 West, SLC

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City Fire is responding to a 2-alarm structure fire at 942 South 200 West.

According to UTA, TRAX rails are blocked at 900 South and a bus bridge has been activated between the 900 South and Ballpark stations.

TRAX Alert 7:31 pm: due to a structure fire downtown, rails are blocked at 900 S. BUS BRIDGE from 900 S to Ballpark. Supervisors are at 900 S station to assist with any questions you have. NB Green will stop at Central Pointe, SB Green will stop Arena to connect to Blue Line. — UTA (@RideUTA) March 23, 2019

This is a developing story. It will be updated.