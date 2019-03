Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Utah Professional Organizers is an association for organizers and business owners in the organizing and productivity industry in Utah. The association has monthly meetings consisting of education and networking.

Every year they hold a "Get Organized" event where they donate their services to a non-profit or business in the community.

This year they'll be working with the Volunteers of America Utah's Homeless Outreach Program or HOP. The supply storage warehouse for the Homeless Outreach Program will be streamlined so items can be easily retrieved by the HOP team.

But they need some help: in order to achieve an organized space they need to buy shelves and storage bins and supplies. They're asking for the community's help. 100 percent of all funds raised go to the Homeless Outreach Program.

If you'd like to help, you can donate at: utahprofessionalorganizers.com/service-project or send a check to:

Utah Professional Organizers PO Box 711012 Salt Lake City, Utah 84171.