No. 8 Utah State eliminated from NCAA Tournament

Posted 6:58 pm, March 22, 2019, by , Updated at 08:16PM, March 22, 2019

Photo: NCAA

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Utah State Aggies lost Friday’s first round matchup in the NCAA Tournament 78-61 to No. 9 Washington.

Utah State trailed by as many as 13 points but had cut the deficit to one point with 9:54 left in the second half after Sam Merrill hit a 3-pointer.

However, the Huskies outscored Utah State 24-8 over the final 9:31 to advance to Sunday’s second round matchup against No. 1 North Carolina or No. 16 Iona.

Utah State’s last tournament win was in 2001 against Ohio State and the Aggies are now 6-23 all-time in the Big Dance.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.