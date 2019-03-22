Latter-day Saint seminary students to follow new study schedule, course curriculum in 2020

SALT LAKE CITY — Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints enrolled in seminary will be shifting to a more standardized course of study starting in 2020.

The church announced changes to the study schedule and curriculum for seminary students Friday.

“Beginning January 2020, seminary students will study the same book of scripture used in the Church’s Come, Follow Me study outline for the year. This means that all Church members — including those enrolled in seminary classes — will study the Book of Mormon in 2020,” a press release states.

In previous years the seminary curriculum was organized by school year and was separate from the course of study members in other forums followed.

“We hope that they will have a great experience on Sunday at the meetinghouse, we hope that they will go home and have an experience with their family on Sunday, and we hope that through the week they will have a great experience in seminary studying the Book of Mormon,” Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the faith’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said.

Holland, who also sits on the faith’s Board of Education, said the change is “significant” and will benefit students and families.

The release states the curriculum for seminary will be updated to provide an “in-depth focus on Jesus Christ and His teachings while still covering key themes and events of the scriptures.”

The full press release regarding the change is available here, and the letter announcing the change is embedded below: