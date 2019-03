× Gov. Herbert signs bill to ban abortions in Down syndrome cases

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Gary Herbert has now signed 187 bills from the 2019 legislative session, including a bill that prohibits the performing or inducing of an abortion sought because the unborn child has or may have Down syndrome.

The “Down Syndrome Nondiscrimination Abortion Act,” sponsored by Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, is one of 88 bills Herbert signed Friday.

