8 2-oz portions filet mignon (or 1 lb beef tenderloin sliced into 8 pieces)

4 tablespoons butter

3 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed

Kosher salt

Fresh cracked black pepper

8 mini brioche buns

Horseradish aioli

1 cup caramelized onions

1 cup arugula

Makes 8 sliders

Preheat a large heavy bottom skillet on medium-high. Meanwhile, in a small pot, melt 2 tablespoons butter in a pan with 2 garlic cloves. Wait until the garlic is fragrant and then brush cut-sides of the brioche buns with garlic butter mixture. Place buttered-side down into the preheated skillet and toast until golden; set aside but leave the skillet on heat.

Season beef very generously with salt and pepper. Adjust the heat to high and melt the remaining butter. When the butter is melted, add the beef in batches (so that the pan is not overcrowded). Cook each side until well browned, but still medium-rare in the middle about 1-2 minutes per side.

To assemble the sliders, dollop a spoonful of horseradish aioli on both the top and bottom bun. top the bottom bun with a slice of beef, caramelized onions, arugula, and the top bun.

Horseradish Aioli

½ cup mayonnaise

1 ½ tablespoons prepared horseradish

1 garlic clove minced

½ lemon, zest and juice

Kosher salt

Fresh cracked black pepper

Mix all ingredients in a bowl, taste and adjust seasoning. Allow to sit for at least half an hour.

Caramelized onions

2 red onions, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

In a large skillet, warm the olive oil over medium heat. add the onions and about ½ teaspoon of salt and sauté, stirring often until onions soften (about 20 minutes). Increase the heat to medium-high and allow the onions to turn golden brown. Add the vinegar and cook until the liquid is reduced, season with salt and pepper.