Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're getting a taste of Heber Valley Restaurant Week begins March 25, 2019 and runs through March 31. There are 22 restaurants that are offering two-course lunches for $7 and $10 or three-course dinners for $15 and $25.

New this year we have a "Just for Fun" category that features other nontraditional eateries such as bakeries, delis and more.

So if you've been wanting to explore all that Heber Valley has to offer, Restaurant Week allows you to get out and try something new at a great price!

Dean Hottle, owner and chef at Snake Creek Grill in Heber, stopped by to show us one of his Restaurant Week offerings.

RECIPE: Cedar Plank Salmon, Couscous & Quinoa with Roasted Vegetables

Ingredients:

1 Cedar plank (Presoaked in water)

1 Salmon Fillet 6-8 oz

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1 Teaspoon garlic

Salt & Pepper

Ingredients for yogurt sauce:

1 Cup plain whole milk yogurt (Your favorite brand)

Juice of one lemon

1 Teaspoon Coriander

1 Teaspoon smoked paprika

Salt & Pepper to taste

Ingredients for couscous & quinoa:

½ Cup of Israeli couscous (precooked)

¼ Cup of quinoa (precooked)

1 Teaspoon chopped shallots

1 Teaspoon chopped garlic

¾ Cup of chicken stock

1 Tablespoon crumbled feta

4 Teardrop tomatoes halved

Juice of half a lemon

1 Tablespoon chopped parsley

Salt & pepper to taste

Ingredients for roasted vegetables:

1 Bunch of caulilni

1 Bunch of broccolini

1/2 Cup snap peas

½ Cup of matchstick carrots

Few slices of red pepper & poblano pepper

¼ Cup sliced onion

1 Tablespoon chopped garlic

2 Tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

Salt & pepper to taste