Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Benji is this week's Pet of the Week from Hearts4Paws.

He came to the shelter very matted as you can see:

But after a good haircut and a bath, Benji is all ready for a new forever home:

Benji is doggy door trained and is great with other dogs.

His adoption fee is $300.

If you'd like to adopt Benji, visit: hearts4paws.org.