3 products that will change your spring cleaning

Jesse Stay, The Social Greek, joined us with futuristic spring cleaning tech for your home that you can buy now.

His first choice is the iRobot Roomba i7+. This is a robot vacuum that not only cleans on its own, but can automatically empty its own bin. It also has artificial intelligence technology that automatically maps your home allowing you to vacuum just a single room with your Google Assistant (Google Home) or Alexa (Amazon Echo). And, if there's an area of your home that's extra dirty - -it will focus on that area. It sells for $1099.99 on iRobot.com.

While you're on the iRobot site, you can also check out the iRobot Braava Jet ($199.99 retail). It's a robot mop that will clean all your hard floor surfaces.

Jesse's second choice is the Molekule. It's an air purifier that promises to destroy pathogens, including mold, pollutants and chemicals, bacteria, ozone and even viruses at the molecular level. It works with a mobile app that you can control from anywhere. The app also notifies you when filters need to replaced. The price is $799 on molekule.com and includes a year of free replacements. In addition, you pay a subscription fee of $129/year.

