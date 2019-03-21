× Weather forces closures in Zion, Bryce Canyon

SPRINGDALE, Utah – Storms have closed The Narrows area of the park while Kolob Canyon recently reopened after snow forced the park to close the area early Thursday.

According to the park’s website, The Narrows closes when the Virgin River’s flow rate is above 150 cubic feet per second.

The flow rate was more than double that number Thursday afternoon, flowing as high as 337 cubic feet per second, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Kolob Canyon Road was closed Thursday morning and reopened around 1 p.m. MDT to passenger vehicles but remains closed to RVs and buses as of 3:30 p.m. MDT.

In Bryce Canyon National Park, only Rim Trail and Mossy Cave Trail are the only hikes open due to unsafe snow conditions.

The main park road remains closed at Mile 3.