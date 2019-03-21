Utah Royals called into US women’s soccer camp for April friendlies

SALT LAKE CITY – Becky Sauerbrunn and Christen Press have been named to the U.S. Women’s National Team roster for friendlies against Australia and Belgium.

The two Utah Royals FC players will travel with the team to Denver and Los Angeles for games on April 4 and 7.

Sauerbrunn has 153 caps for the USWNT and Press has 111.

The team said Royal defender Kelley O’Hara was not available due to an ankle issue.

This will be the last pre-World Cup roster released by the team.

The Women’s World Cup kicks off on FOX 13 on June 8.

