The right way to fight in your relationship

Posted 3:20 pm, March 21, 2019, by

Whether you're married or just dating, arguments are a part of life. But they don't have to bring you to your knees! Mental health counselor Jessie Shepherd weighs in:

Is there a healthy way to argue or fight in your relationship?
- Most common fight topics are: Sex, Money & Kids
- Understand that fighting is "normal" because you are different people.
- Concerns come in with the type of fight, not the amount of fighting. (safety first and foremost)
- Avoiding is much worse. (Doherty, University of Minnesota, 2016)

Communicating instead of fighting
- Enjoy each other, do fun things together. (4 positive:1 negative ratio)
- Ask for what you need, don`t complain about it.
- Schedule your conflict.
- Ask for clarification; which means you need to listen.

Develop your couple "Fight Style"
- Look at your fights like a third party observer.
- Positive Mindset- fights go better if you think that you will be able to come to a positive conclusion.
- Stop fighting if your brain is foggy/timeouts. (slowly build up tolerance)
- Don`t fight in text & don`t text to much. (Hadfield, BYU, 2013)
- Be Honest, Open and when you apologize, really apologize.
- Discuss the fight itself & how to improve your "Fight Style."

Find more from Jessie at www.jessiethetherapist.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.