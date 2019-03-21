× Storms to continue in Utah through Sunday

A stormy weather pattern has set up across much of Utah bringing showers and thunderstorms area-wide with higher elevation snow.

Showers are widespread in central and southern Utah Thursday afternoon, but the storm activity will head north this evening and overnight bringing wet roads to valleys & winter travel to mountain passes and summits.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through Friday morning at elevations above 6,000 feet, including the Wasatch mountains, central and southern mountains & Castle country.

Expect 6-12+ additional inches of snow accumulation in Utah’s mountains. Drier weather moves in for southern Utah Friday, but northern Utah will continue to see occasional showers through the day.

A second, colder system moves in Saturday to bring more widespread showers across the state. Expect mainly rain for northern valleys, but it’s possible we could see an occasional winter mix by early Sunday morning.

A drier weather pattern begins to set up Monday.