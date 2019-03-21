Steak Cobb Salad with Dijon Vinaigrette

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 lb. sirloin steaks

4 cups romaine or iceberg lettuce, chopped

1 large cucumber, peeled, chopped

1 large tomato, chopped

1/4 red or white onion, chopped

1 avocado, chopped

3 hard boiled eggs, peeled, chopped

4 oz. blue cheese

4 bacon slices, cooked, crumbled (optional)

1/3 cup olive oil

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Season steaks with salt and pepper on both sides. In a large, oiled skillet or on a grill, cook steaks to desired doneness. Let steaks rest on cutting board. Cut into thin strips.

On four plates or large bowls, divide the lettuce. Layering in sections on top of the lettuce, divide the steak strips, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, eggs, blue cheese and bacon, if using, for each serving.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the oil, mustard, vinegar, thyme, salt and pepper. Pour as much dressing as desired on top of each salad. Serve immediately.

Serves 4.

Note: You can substitute the blue cheese for feta, cheddar or any type of cheese. Any leftover Dijon Vinaigrette can be stored in a sealed container in the refrigerator for 3-4 days. Shake well before each use.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council