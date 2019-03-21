Start Spring stress-free with these relaxation techniques

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tai Chi expert Sifu Toni Lock stopped by to demonstrate the mindful movements of Qigong, the grandfather of Tai Chi. She showed us movements to harmonize ourselves to the change of seasons (March 20 was the Spring Equinox).

She also led us through motions to help us plant internal seeds, just like we do our garden.

"Wiping off" - a move to weed things out before we plant our internal seeds (again like our outside garden). "Spring" - living in harmony

Find more from Sifu Toni, such as her Qigong workshop happening March 23, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m., by visiting www.chimoments.com.