PHOENIX — Jimmer Fredette has signed a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, according to Shams Charania, an NBA writer for The Athletic and Stadium.

Fredette, a guard who played for BYU and rose to fame as National College Basketball Player of the Year for the 2010-11 season, has averaged nearly 37 points per game during his current season with the Shanghai Sharks.

