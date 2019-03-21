UPDATE: Police have found the missing and endangered child in Kearns

Posted 6:10 pm, March 21, 2019, by , Updated at 06:25PM, March 21, 2019

Courtesy UPD

UPDATE: Police have located Kaylie Peterson, who was reported missing in the Kearns area earlier Thursday evening.

KEARNS, Utah – Police are actively searching for 11-year-old Kaylie Peterson in the Kearns area.

Peterson was last seen near 4500 West and Lander Way (5820 South), wearing a purple puffy coat, green leggings and a purple backpack.

Detective Kevin Mallory with Unified Police said they are checking the neighborhood, nearby schools and parks.

Peterson has a diminished mental capacity according to police and functions at a mental level below her age.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 801-743-7000.

