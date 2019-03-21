North Salt Lake Police looking for suspect in Zions Bank robbery

Posted 12:17 pm, March 21, 2019

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — North Salt Lake Police hope someone can help them identify the suspect in an armed bank robbery that occurred Thursday morning.

According to a news release from NSLPD, the suspect entered the Zions Bank at 870 N U.S. 89 at about 9:45 a.m. and demanded money from a teller.

The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, and the suspect then fled the bank on foot.

The suspect was described as a white male who was wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and a mask.

Call 801-298-6000 if you think you can help police identify the suspect.

