Miss Inspiration Pageant showcases participants with disabilities

OREM, Utah – The Scera Center for the Arts in Orem was filled with princesses aged 22-to-72, each sitting beside a display of their greatest joys and accomplishments.

The Miss Inspiration Pageant featured participants with disabilities who show off what makes them inspirations to the people who live and work with them.

Among them, Krystal Huffaker-Martin was proud of her under-the-sea themed display and talked to FOX 13 as she wore a tiara and stood in her best gown.

“Everyone in this room is special,” Huffaker-Martin said.

Tiera Cowden, Miss Inspiration 2017, was there to give advice and encouragement to the new contestants. She signed her message.

“I would tell them that you’re beautiful and you’re amazing and you can win,” said Cowden.