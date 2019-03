× Man found dead after fight in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY – A man was killed early Thursday morning according to Salt Lake City Police.

Police were called to investigate a fight near 800 East Northcliff Drive at 1:16 a.m. and found Cory Haney, age 40, who had died.

A suspect was found at the scene and transported to a hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when new information becomes available.