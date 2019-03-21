Give these fun family staycation destinations a try

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Harmony Walker from The Salt Project joined us with some ideas for some free family fun.

She recommends visiting the following parks for a whole new experience:

Gilgal Park, a sculpture garden in Salt Lake City.

Wheadon Farm Park in Draper.

Cat Park in Rose Park.

Fire Station Park in Bountiful.

Creekside Park also in Bountiful.

If you and your family like to hike, here are some suggestions of trails to try:

Adams Canyon Lower Falls in Layton.

Car Graveyard hike in Farmington.

Patsy's Mine also in Farmington.

Holbrook Canyon Hike in Bountiful.

Harmony also recommends visiting the newly-remodeled Farmington Bird Refuge.

For more ideas, please visit: thesaltproject.co.