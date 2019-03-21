Fast and healthy pasta with a kick!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Mary Ross, with SelectHealth, joined us with a recipe for Pasta Puttanesca (pasta in a red sauce with optional anchovies and capers).

Yield: 6 - 2 ½ cup servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 15 to 30 minutes

non-aerosol olive oil cooking spray

3 to 4 cloves fresh garlic, pressed or minced

1/8 to ¼ tsp. red chili flakes

1 large yellow onion, chopped

1 to 2 tbsp. Fresno or red jalapeño pepper, finely minced - optional

8 anchovy fillets (1 2-oz. can) - optional

3 tbsp. capers - optional

1 28 oz. can chopped tomatoes or 2 lb. fresh plum tomatoes, peeled, seeded,

and chopped

1 6-oz. can tomato paste

½ cup water, light bodied red, or white wine

½ cup domestic or Mediterranean black olives, sliced

¼ cup fresh basil, shredded or chopped (or ½ tbsp. dry)

1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

6 cups cooked capellini (angel hair) or spaghettini pasta

(12 oz. dry pasta)

6 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan or Asiago cheese

1. If using, rinse anchovies, pat dry with paper towel, coarsely chop, and set aside.

using, rinse capers in cold water, drain well and set aside.

2. Lightly spray the surface of a large stick-resistant skillet or stock pot with cooking spray

and heat on medium high for 2 minutes. Sauté garlic, onions, and chili flakes, together

until onions become tender, 3 to 4 minutes. If using, also add anchovies.

3. Add tomatoes, tomato paste, choice of olives, and water or wine to pan and bring to

gentle boil, stirring often. If using, also add capers. Reduce heat to low and simmer

15 minutes to an hour. At the end of cooking time, stir in olive oil and basil.

4. While sauce is simmering, bring a large pot of water to boil add pasta. Stirring often,

cook pasta until al dente (still somewhat firm) according to package directions.

5. Drain pasta well, divide into six 1 cup portions and top with 1 ½ cups sauce and 1 tbsp.

freshly grated Parmesan or Asiago cheese.

Nutrition Information: 6 - 2 ½ cup servings at 350 Calories; 8g Fat; 13g Protein; 57g Carbohydrate; 5g Dietary Fiber; 8mg Cholesterol; 612mg Sodium.

Traditional Recipe: 6 - 3½ cup servings at 632 Calories; 26g Fat; 25g Protein;

76g Carbohydrate; 6g Dietary Fiber; 16mg Cholesterol; 956mg Sodium.

For more information please visit selecthealth.org.