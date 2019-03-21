× City of Orem fined for child labor violations

OREM, Utah – The City of Orem was fined over $16,000 by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division for child labor law violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The WHD found the city had employed 25 children under the age of 16 at the Scera Park Pools after 9 p.m. in the summers of 2017 and 2018.

Child labor laws indicate minors under the age of 16 may only work between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. except between June 1 and Labor Day. During that window, they may work until 9 p.m. – but no later.

Additionally, these employees can not work more than eight hours on a non-school day or 40 hours in a non-school week. When school is in session, those limits drop to 18 hours a week and only three hours on a school day.

“Child labor laws exist to provide meaningful work experience to young people while also keeping them safe on the job,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Kevin Hunt in Salt Lake City. “Employers must be aware of both federal and state laws that apply to workers under age 18. We encourage all employers to review their employment obligations and to contact the Wage and Hour Division for compliance assistance.”

The city paid $16,350 in civil money penalties to resolve the violations.