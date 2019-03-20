Winter storm to arrive in southern Utah Wednesday afternoon and move north Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A winter storm will move into southern and central Utah Wednesday afternoon and evening before moving into northern Utah Thursday.

Winter storm warning and weather advisories are in effect for many counties in southern and central Utah.

Widespread valley rain and mountain snow is expected in the southern 2/3 of the state late afternoon or in the evening and continuing through Friday morning.

That storm may deliver heavy snow to some mountainous areas, especially in south-central Utah.

Snow is also likely in Castle Country and the San Rafael Swell area late Wednesday into Thursday.

That valley rain and mountain snow will move into northern Utah on Thursday, but by then it won't be as heavy or as widespread.

Colder, wet weather is expected Friday.

