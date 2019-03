× Shooting confirmed at 7800 S. and Main in Midvale

Unified Fire Authority confirmed a shooting at the Maverik at 7800 South and Main Street in Midvale to FOX 13 Wednesday night.

Police say the shooting occured just after 9 p.m. and they are looking for a black Jeep Wrangler with lifted tires.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when new information becomes available.