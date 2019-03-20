Residents work to keep large trucks off Legacy Parkway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH SALT LAKE — Residents are working to keep large trucks off Legacy Parkway.

Trucks with more than four axels have been banned from the road since it opened more than 10 years ago, but that ban will end at the conclusion of 2019.

“It absolutely is a possibility. It’s a strong possibility,” said Angie Keeton who is part of the group called Save Legacy Parkway. “We are focused on the ban of heavy trucks.”

Keeton is trying to drum up support from the community by organizing meetings to discuss ideas aimed at keeping the status quo.

“There are many factors that play into this,” Keeton said. “Obviously, the ecological concerns that have been around forever.”

Bills that would have extended the ban by up to five years, failed to make it out of committee hearings during the recently completed legislative session.

“The state said in the legislation that this is an ecologically sensitive area and that’s why they were imposing the truck ban in the first place,” Keeton said.

She and others believe allowing trucks on the road will harm the quality of life in the communities the road slices through. They are racing against the clock, working with lawmakers and other community leaders to get something done.

“We hope that we’ll be able to continue to preserve a really unique part of Utah’s legacy,” Keeton said.

The speed limit is also up for review at the beginning of 2020. It is currently 55 miles per hour. UDOT will have the final say in that decision.