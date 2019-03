× Police looking for missing Utah woman

EUREKA, Nev. – Police are looking for a Brigham City woman who was returning from Eureka County, Nevada on March 19.

Michelle Richan, age 47, was set to return home in a beige 2000 GMC Jimmy but never arrived at her destination.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office at 775-237-5330.