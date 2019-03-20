× LDS volunteers detained in Russia released, returning to United States

SALT LAKE CITY — Two volunteers for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who were detained while serving in Russia were released and have left the country.

The LDS Church issued a statement Wednesday stating that both young men will return to the United States. Earlier this month they said both men were waiting for deportations to be processed.

The statement indicates 20-year-old Elder Kole Brodowski will return home to California.

Elder David Gaag, 19, will return to the United States for a short time to “receive any needed support, and then continue his service in a new mission.”

The LDS Church said both volunteers were treated well during their detention and kept regular contact with their families and LDS Church officials.

All missionaries serving in Russia were reassigned as “volunteers” after Russia made changes to their laws regarding proselyting in 2016.

The full statement is below: