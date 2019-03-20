Convicted felon’s obscenity-filled rant to judge leads to longer prison sentence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAINESVILLE, Ohio - A defendant upset about his sentence ended up with more prison time following his tirade in court against a judge he’s faced before, according to WJW.

(Warning: Video contains vulgar language)

Manson M. Bryant, 32, of Painesville, appeared in court on March 1 for sentencing on charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and carrying a concealed weapon. Video of the hearing was released on Tuesday.

When Judge Eugene Lucci revealed the defendant would spend 22 years in prison, Bryant stood up and began shouting.

"F*** your courtroom, you racist-a** b****! F*** your courtroom, man. You racist as f***!" Bryant can be heard yelling on the video. "Twenty-two f****** years! You racist-a** b****"

Deputies in the courtroom restrained Bryant and moved him away from the judge, but he continued to yell. That prompted Lucci to add six more years.

"Actually, you know what? Remember, remember when I said that you had shown remorse," Lucci said over Bryant's ranting. "When I said you had a certain amount of remorse, I was mistaken. The court determines, the court determines a maximum imprisonment is needed."

Bryant will now spend 28 years behind bars.

"I would only comment that sentencing hearings can be emotional for all involved. Mr. Bryant received a significant sentence, and had an emotional and regrettable reaction to it. He was otherwise very composed throughout the course of his trial, even when the verdict was rendered. He intends to appeal the verdict and sentence, and continues to remain hopeful," said Daniel Williams, Bryant's attorney.

Bryant's run-ins with the law date back more than a decade. According to Lake County Common Pleas Court records, he has past convictions for theft, receiving stolen property and attempted robbery.

This was not the first time Judge Lucci encountered one of Bryant's cases.