× What and Why with Max Roth Podcast: The Goodness Paradox with Richard Wrangham

The whole interview with Richard Wrangham, biological anthropologist and author of The Goodness Paradox: The Strange Relationship Between Virtue and Violence in Human Evolution, in which I was trying too hard to prove I’d done my homework and didn’t explain things very well. Wrangham himself is brilliant and charming and worth the listen. By the way, when I say “whole interview” I admit I edited out a really dumb question that made so little sense the good professor had to say in more gentle terms, “Say WHAAAA?”

