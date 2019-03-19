× What and Why with Max Roth Podcast: Red Letter Christians with Tony Campolo

Sociologist Tony Campolo has preached to tens of thousands of people, he’s taught in the Ivy League, he’s counseled a President of the United States and he’s been tried for heresy. Rudyard Kipling could have been talking about Campolo when he wrote, “If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue/or walk with kings, nor lose the common touch.” Campolo has written bestsellers and he’s founded a significant movement in American Protestantism but he never comes across as anything but the Italian kid from Philly who wears his heart on his sleeve. You’ll hear his thoughts about the modern church and gay rights, about his friendship with Hillary Clinton despite disagreements, and you’ll even hear him invite you to the little church he’s been pastoring.

Listen to “What and Why with Max Roth” on these platforms:

Apple Podcasts | Art19 | Castbox | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio | Pocket Casts | RadioPublic | RSS | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn

View Max Roth’s bio here.