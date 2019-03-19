× What and Why with Max Roth Podcast: Opinion, Power and Perception in Social Media with Shannon McGregor

On a regular basis, do you Tweet? Instagram? Facebook? Snapchat? If you do…your way of understanding people and politics is radically different from any previous generation.

Still, it’s hard to say anything about the internet without sounding hopelessly cliche.

Good thing Dr. Shannon McGregor actually does have new things to say about our lives online. In one research study she collected information from millions of social media accounts, studied who used what words, and quantified the results according to the subjects political leaning and frequency of social media use. In another study, she surveyed working journalists around the United States and learned how Twitter has become embedded in newsrooms for better and worse.

