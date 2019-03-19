× What and Why with Max Roth Podcast: Holy Envy – Finding wisdom outside our faiths with Barbara Brown Taylor

Barbara Brown Taylor wrote Holy Envy, Finding God in the Faith of Others as a memoir of her time teaching Religion 101 to students at Piedmont College in Georgia. Taylor is an Episcopal Priest who worked in two congregations before going to work full-time as a professor.

Taylor and I talk about our shared experiences as divinity students with a bit of an egghead bent. We talk about how her students changed over the years, and how she changed alongside them by learning from the experiences she organized for the class. We talk about the nature of a religious calling, the role of faith in the lives of modern youth, and how to balance sincere devotion in one’s own faith to an openness to the wisdom of others.

She’s warm, fun, and engaging.

You’ll also hear from two of my great students from the youth group I coordinate at my church. I asked Luke and Madison about some of the subjects in the book, to get a little bit of a case study of today’s young adults. They are a couple years younger than the students in Taylor’s classes, but they had terrific insight.

View Max Roth’s bio here.