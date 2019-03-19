× What and Why with Max Roth Podcast: Eight Dates with John and Julie Schwartz Gottman

What we do: We fall in love. We neglect the person we love. We don’t really talk about what’s important. Why? John Gottman and Julie Schwartz Gottman bring a lifetime of experience and observations of thousands of couples to their new book: Eight Dates, Essential Conversations for a Lifetime of Love.

