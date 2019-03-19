‘Topping off’ ceremony marks transition for Salt Lake City International Airport construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s biggest-ever construction project is still on track after a tough winter, and construction workers celebrated the fact in a topping off ceremony at Salt Lake City International Airport.

“It’s a big milestone for the workers,” said Okland Construction President Brett Okland, whose company is building the new airport terminals alongside Austin Construction.

“Topping off” means placing the final steel beam, thus completing the frame for the terminal, allowing workers to focus on the exterior and interior.

The superintendent for J and S Mechanical workers on the project, Jeremy Buck, said the topping off means a big transition.

“It tells me that it's time to step up and get things going,” said Buck.

The Airport Executive Director, Bill Wyatt, says 15,000 people work at Salt Lake City International, and the construction project is pumping five billion dollars into the economy.

Phase one is scheduled to open on September 15, 2020.