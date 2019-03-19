× Shopko to shutter all remaining stores, final round of Utah locations will close in May

SALT LAKE CITY — Shopko will close their remaining 120 stores across the country.

According to documents filed in federal bankruptcy court, all remaining locations will be closed by June.

There were 19 Shopko locations in Utah, and those stores will be closing in stages over the next several months.

Seven have already closed, six will close in April and six more will close in May.

A full list of the anticipated closure dates for all Shopko locations is available here. The portion of the list detailing Utah locations is embedded below: