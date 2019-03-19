Save money, create less waste with this simple DIY mascara

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I feel really bad throwing away my mascara containers when they're gone, but there's no way around it! They are impossible to get clean enough to recycle. I also don't love paying $12 for a tube when it's so simple to make myself!

So I found a recipe for mascara that I can store in a reusable container, meaning no more mascara-bottle waste or shelling out my hard-earned money! The recipe I found is from OneGreenPlanet.org.

Ingredients:

• 1/2 teaspoon finely grated soap

• 1/2 teaspoon activated charcoal

• 3 drops almond oil (can substitute for coconut or any oil you like)

• 1/8 teaspoon purified water

Directions:

Place your finely grated soap into a heatproof dish and warm on the stove. I put my heatproof dish into a pot on the stove. As the soap warms up add the water then add the activated charcoal and oil. Mix together with a wooden skewer and pour into your designated container. Let set. Wash your heatproof dish and skewer for next time. To use mascara, dip wand in purified water before running it over the mascara. Coat lashes and let dry before doing another layer (if desired).