Roy teen builds 150 dog beds for Davis County Animal Shelter

ROY, Utah — A teen’s love for animals is inspiring him to help shelter dogs in a unique way.

Chance Call is in the process of constructing 150 beds for dogs of all sizes. He plans to donate them to the Davis County Animal Shelter.

“I’ve always had a soft spot for animals,” Call said. “I remember as a kid, I would always watch TV and see those ads, you can adopt a pet and make their life better.”

He knows he can’t take home every dog from the shelter, but that didn’t deter him from coming up with this idea for his Eagle Scout project.

“I’m like, what if I want to do that on a bigger scale and help the animals that can’t get adopted,” Call said.

Since the start of 2019, Call has raised more than $3,000 in donations to purchase the PVC pipe and fabric for the beds. He and several friends have spent about120 hours putting the beds together.

The reward of that hard work is knowing dozens of animals will get relief from the stress of being locked in the shelter with a comfortable night’s rest.

“I made these beds to help them be more comfortable and more relaxed.” Call said. “It feels really nice. I know there are a lot of animals that don’t get a house.”

Call plans to deliver the bed to the shelter on April 1.