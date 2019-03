× Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at Bountiful Baskin Robbins

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Bountiful Police are looking for a man who robbed a Baskin Robbins ice cream shop at knifepoint Tuesday evening,

Police said the robbery occurred at 6:30 p.m.

The suspect entered the restaurant, demanded money and left with a small amount of cash, according to a Bountiful Police spokesman.

No one was injured.