How to make delicious macaroons without any added sugar

Vegan chef Jamie Foote stopped by to show us how to make a yummy dessert without the added sugar.

Raw Coconut Macaroons

3 Cups Coconut Flakes

1 1/2 Cups Almond Flour

1 Cup Maple Syrup

1/3 Cup Coconut Oil Melted

1 Tbsp Vanilla Extract

1/2 tsp Sea Salt

Blend all the ingredients together except the flour. Once blended then add in the flour.

Roll into balls and freeze or refrigerate

Chocolate Syrup

4 Tbsp Coconut OIl Melted

2 Tbsp Maple Syrup

3 Tbsp Raw Cacao Powder

1 Tsp Vanilla

Blend in a blender on high and drip onto the macaroons

Get in touch with Jamie on Facebook.