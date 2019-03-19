How to make delicious macaroons without any added sugar

Vegan chef Jamie Foote stopped by to show us how to make a yummy dessert without the added sugar.

Raw Coconut Macaroons
3 Cups Coconut Flakes
1 1/2 Cups Almond Flour
1 Cup Maple Syrup
1/3 Cup Coconut Oil Melted
1 Tbsp Vanilla Extract
1/2 tsp Sea Salt
Blend all the ingredients together except the flour. Once blended then add in the flour.
Roll into balls and freeze or refrigerate

Chocolate Syrup
4 Tbsp Coconut OIl Melted
2 Tbsp Maple Syrup
3 Tbsp Raw Cacao Powder
1 Tsp Vanilla
Blend in a blender on high and drip onto the macaroons

